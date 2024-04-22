Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,693,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 98,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,278. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.56. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

