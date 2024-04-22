Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 481 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,974,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,689. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.