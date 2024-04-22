Stratec (ETR:SBS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €40.45 ($43.03) and last traded at €40.15 ($42.71). Approximately 5,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.05 ($42.61).

Stratec Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $488.22 million, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.99.

Stratec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.