Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.55. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.