T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Position Lifted by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,839 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC owned 1.31% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,926,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,831,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,957,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.88.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.