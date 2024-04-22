Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Boosted by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,215. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

