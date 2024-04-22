Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is National Wealth Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.2% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Tesla by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in Tesla by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 5,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.70.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.00 on Monday, hitting $142.05. 106,716,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,720,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.05. The company has a market capitalization of $452.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.