The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,121.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $600,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,259 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.99. 6,866,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,038,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.05. The company has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

