Uniswap Price Tops $8.14 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $8.14 or 0.00012249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $136.59 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00127363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008646 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.97760977 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1000 active market(s) with $100,168,038.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

