UNUS SED LEO Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.33 billion and approximately $1.30 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $5.75 or 0.00008645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00127423 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,563,048 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, "UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,569,123.9 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com."

