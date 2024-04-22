USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 19.5% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 35.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $228,560.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,769,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 9,329 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $228,560.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,755,566 shares of company stock worth $194,685,337 over the last ninety days.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.80. 224,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.10 and a beta of 1.30. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

