Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 380,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 148,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.89. 565,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,862. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.