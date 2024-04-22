Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

VB traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.54. The stock had a trading volume of 434,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

