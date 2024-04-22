Verasity (VRA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.01 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Verasity has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $62.08 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002281 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

