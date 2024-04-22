Vertcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,418.87 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $13,418.87 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,850.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.62 or 0.00775789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00127689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00042387 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00181063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00108507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,217,910 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

