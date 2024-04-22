WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.38. Approximately 30,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 55,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $830.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 584,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,737,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.