Wrapped eETH One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.36 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,317.05 or 0.04989104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $7.63 million and $17.36 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 758,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 746,615.08473906. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,306.9268545 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $20,731,459.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

