ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU) Trading Up 0.1%

ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:GRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Grains Index – Total Return Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.
Further Reading
