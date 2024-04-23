Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,313 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

