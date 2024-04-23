Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Hits $64.41 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Ultra has a market capitalization of $64.41 million and $1.60 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,684.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.87 or 0.00761607 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00050411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00107599 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013085 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001236 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 369,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17933383 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,241,219.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

