Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 552,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $18,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 136.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 270,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 12,052.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 156,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.9 %

GXO traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 493,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GXO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.