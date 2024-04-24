Beldex Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $250.89 million and $1.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.74 or 0.04886587 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00055641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013030 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,213,472 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,833,472 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

