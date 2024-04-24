Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Trading Down 1%

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142.20 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 142.80 ($1.76). Approximately 1,316,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,414,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.20 ($1.78).

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.75. The stock has a market cap of £780.62 million and a PE ratio of 892.50.

Bellevue Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Bellevue Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellevue Healthcare

About Bellevue Healthcare

In other news, insider Josephine Dixon sold 12,089 shares of Bellevue Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.80), for a total value of £17,649.94 ($21,800.82). Also, insider Tony Young sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £18,234 ($22,522.23). Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

