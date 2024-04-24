Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Trading Down 1%

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142.20 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 142.80 ($1.76). Approximately 1,316,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,414,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.20 ($1.78).
Bellevue Healthcare Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 142.75. The stock has a market cap of £780.62 million and a PE ratio of 892.50.
Bellevue Healthcare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Bellevue Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bellevue Healthcare
About Bellevue Healthcare
Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bellevue Healthcare
- What is a SEC Filing?
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.