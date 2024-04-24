Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.33. Bunge Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-9.000 EPS.

Bunge Global Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,683. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut Bunge Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bunge Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.44.

View Our Latest Report on BG

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.