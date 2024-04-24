Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Shares Down 0.5%

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 93,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 182,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

