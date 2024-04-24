iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $171,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,898. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

