ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Stock Price Down 1.5%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 67,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 46,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

ReGen III Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66.

ReGen III Company Profile

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

