Rio Novo Gold (TSE:RN) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Rio Novo Gold Inc. (TSE:RN – Get Free Report) were up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 34,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 92,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Rio Novo Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Rio Novo Gold

Rio Novo Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops gold mineral resource properties in Brazil and Colombia. It holds interests in the Almas Gold Project located in the Tocantins State, Brazil; the Matupá Gold Project located in the Mato Grosso State, Brazil; and the Tolda Fria Gold Project located in the Caldas State, Colombia.

