Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.700–0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.0 million-$145.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.4 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.58)-($0.70) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.29.

NASDAQ SLAB traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $166.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

