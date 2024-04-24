Wynn Capital LLC Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.3% of Wynn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,273,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,341,254. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.13 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.28.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total transaction of $7,769,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total value of $7,769,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total transaction of $245,578.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,865.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,368,244 shares of company stock valued at $657,034,449 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

