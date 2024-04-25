AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.17. Approximately 211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.
AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.93.
AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile
The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.
