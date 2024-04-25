Acuitas Investments LLC Raises Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,414 shares during the period. Taseko Mines accounts for about 1.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.74% of Taseko Mines worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 973.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,225,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 394,376 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,234. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $683.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 15.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

