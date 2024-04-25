Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.20

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.20 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43.20 ($0.53), with a volume of 1760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.20 ($0.53).

Albion Venture Capital Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,440.00 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.70.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 1.19 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

Albion Venture Capital Trust Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

