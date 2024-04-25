Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.81 and last traded at $74.53. 4,621,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 17,935,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

The firm has a market cap of $190.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

