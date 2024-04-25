AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,706,000 after buying an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,679,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $427,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $87.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,824,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,070. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

