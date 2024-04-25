AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,275,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AME. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.2 %

AMETEK stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.12 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

