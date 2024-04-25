Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Up 20%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,118,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 417,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
