ASD (ASD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.64 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $33.56 million and $2.64 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011356 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001428 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,325.90 or 1.00100429 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011849 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007755 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00098559 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05111773 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,633,319.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

