Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Down 7%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 210,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 954,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 2.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

