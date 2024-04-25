Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.33

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 433198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.47.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total value of C$67,559.94. In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Sarbjot Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 17,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total value of C$67,559.94. Insiders sold a total of 40,482 shares of company stock valued at $153,370 in the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

