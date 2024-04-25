BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $91.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 9.9 %

BMRN traded down $9.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.17. 7,884,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $2,173,340.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,229 shares of company stock worth $9,062,967 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $324,098,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,832.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 907,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,318,000 after purchasing an additional 860,782 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

