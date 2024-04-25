Briaud Financial Planning Inc Trims Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 13.9% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $16,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.58. 5,283,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,126. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

