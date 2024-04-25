Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.79

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.
Buzzi Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.
About Buzzi
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
