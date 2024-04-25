Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.79

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

Buzzi Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.