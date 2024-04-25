CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.76

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 108461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $880.82 million, a P/E ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

