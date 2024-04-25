Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $3,369.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $3,358.00 to $3,369.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,340.00 price objective (up previously from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,057.68.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $189.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,116.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,420. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,768.64 and a 52-week high of $3,145.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,801.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,411.76. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock worth $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

