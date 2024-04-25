Cohort (LON:CHRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $790.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 790 ($9.76) and last traded at GBX 774 ($9.56), with a volume of 134930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770 ($9.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Cohort alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRT

Cohort Trading Up 0.5 %

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 630.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 562.88. The company has a market capitalization of £321.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,333.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,242.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 715 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.55 ($24,701.77). Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cohort

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.