Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Down 6.2%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.73. 12,071,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 20,512,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Comcast Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 740,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,112,000 after buying an additional 28,968 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 16,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

