Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 890.7% from the March 31st total of 160,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRKN remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,296,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,341. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.75.
About Crown ElectroKinetics
