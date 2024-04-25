Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 890.7% from the March 31st total of 160,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,296,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,341. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

About Crown ElectroKinetics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.