Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Trading Up 4.7%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.21 and last traded at $45.15. Approximately 3,134,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,066,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 761.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

