DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $4.54 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00087068 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012891 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

